LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Has $1.54 Million Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,450 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. FFT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 6,429 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 43,948 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,469,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Intuit from $615.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Intuit from $600.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $650.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total value of $2,450,897.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,948 shares in the company, valued at $15,233,800.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total value of $488,071.85. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,313.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total transaction of $2,450,897.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,233,800.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,717 shares of company stock valued at $3,117,156. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Trading Up 0.2 %

INTU traded up $1.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $616.28. 300,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,234,057. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $400.22 and a 1 year high of $671.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $639.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $605.00. The firm has a market cap of $172.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.22.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Stories

