Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Sells 5,414 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 89.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,414 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 242,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,285,000 after acquiring an additional 7,194 shares in the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 4,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VeraBank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY stock opened at $776.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $738.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $762.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $669.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $399.26 and a 12-month high of $800.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 59.28% and a net margin of 17.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LLY. Truist Financial raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $757.95.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

