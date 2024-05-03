MONECO Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 81 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $489.37 on Thursday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $374.85 and a 12 month high of $536.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $514.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $485.06. The stock has a market cap of $61.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

