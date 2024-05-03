Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $216,000 Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,522 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc raised its holdings in PayPal by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 4,705 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 1.3% during the third quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 14,391 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,619 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, New World Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 6,586 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on PayPal from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on PayPal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday. Twenty-five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.73.

In other PayPal news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $66.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $69.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.41. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $76.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.39.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

