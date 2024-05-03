Y.D. More Investments Ltd Invests $364,000 in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in Fiserv by 75.8% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on FI. BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.33.

Shares of FI opened at $148.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $87.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.11 and a fifty-two week high of $159.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.72.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total value of $3,632,182.91. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $24,847,871.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,575 shares of company stock worth $17,022,387. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

