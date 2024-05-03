Y.D. More Investments Ltd Decreases Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd decreased its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,509 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in Target were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 706,722 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $100,651,000 after buying an additional 192,418 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 28,269 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,026,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Co. bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Target by 130.2% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TGT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Target from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Gordon Haskett lifted their target price on Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.85.

Target Stock Up 0.5 %

Target stock opened at $157.20 on Thursday. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.93 and a fifty-two week high of $181.86. The stock has a market cap of $72.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.83 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 346,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 346,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $786,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,576,658.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,598 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

