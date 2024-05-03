Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Sells 391 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ecolab from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised Ecolab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on Ecolab from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ecolab from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.65.

Shares of Ecolab stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $226.09. 200,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,202,891. The company has a market capitalization of $64.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.72 and a 52-week high of $231.86.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

