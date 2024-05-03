LGT Group Foundation Has $16.81 Million Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

LGT Group Foundation lowered its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $16,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,736,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 244.0% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Synopsys by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 23,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,282,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Synopsys by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS traded down $2.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $519.44. 303,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,207,408. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $365.46 and a fifty-two week high of $629.38. The stock has a market cap of $79.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $562.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $537.10.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNPS. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $665.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $601.00.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.95, for a total transaction of $711,835.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,638,181. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total transaction of $5,944,887.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,726,501.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,219 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.95, for a total transaction of $711,835.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,638,181. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,832 shares of company stock worth $15,464,992. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

