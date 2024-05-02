Savant Capital LLC Sells 190 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Savant Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $3,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,484,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 8.1% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the third quarter valued at about $273,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 20,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 53,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OMC. BNP Paribas raised Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.40.

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total transaction of $43,936.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,194.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMC opened at $93.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.76 and a 200 day moving average of $86.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.20 and a 12 month high of $99.23. The company has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 38.23% and a net margin of 9.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 37.84%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

