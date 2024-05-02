Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Takes $370,000 Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,595 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 87.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 23.1% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 26.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 754 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Stephen F. East sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total value of $178,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,295.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Toll Brothers news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total transaction of $5,942,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,167,500.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. East sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total transaction of $178,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,295.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,500 shares of company stock worth $7,881,930. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Toll Brothers Price Performance

Toll Brothers stock opened at $119.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.67. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.70 and a 52-week high of $130.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.71.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TOL. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.80.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

