Savant Capital LLC Acquires 936 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,083 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 96 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the third quarter worth $52,000. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $335.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $342.82 and its 200 day moving average is $323.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $269.64 and a 1 year high of $355.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.91.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 441.65%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.38 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,585,919.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,961,229.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.