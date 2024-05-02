Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on the stock from $72.00 to $71.00. The stock had previously closed at $64.23, but opened at $58.33. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Kforce shares last traded at $62.01, with a volume of 30,285 shares.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Kforce from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Kforce by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 11,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kforce by 22.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kforce by 3.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH boosted its position in shares of Kforce by 2.3% during the third quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 15,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kforce by 420.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.48.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. The firm had revenue of $351.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.92 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Kforce Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is 52.60%.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

