iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Certuity LLC

Certuity LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Certuity LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWN. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 8,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 143,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 66,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,309,000 after purchasing an additional 27,425 shares during the last quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $299,000. Finally, Choreo LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 219,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,025,000 after buying an additional 25,007 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWN opened at $149.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $124.97 and a one year high of $159.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $152.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.09.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.