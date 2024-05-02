Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Has $328,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,463 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC owned 0.20% of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTQI. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 104.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 686,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,964,000 after acquiring an additional 350,395 shares during the last quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,104,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 25.9% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 233,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,402,000 after acquiring an additional 47,968 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $435,000. Finally, Channel Wealth LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $364,000.

Shares of FTQI stock opened at $19.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $276.36 million, a P/E ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 0.52. First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF has a one year low of $18.15 and a one year high of $20.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.89.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th were given a $0.204 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd.

The First Trust Nasdaq BuyWrite Income ETF (FTQI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US stocks, with an options overlay of short calls on the Nasdaq 100. FTQI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

