Savant Capital LLC Purchases 2,200 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 12,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $1,759,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total transaction of $316,571.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at $794,069.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at $794,069.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph A. Householder sold 6,572 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.08, for a total transaction of $1,367,501.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,151.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 341,143 shares of company stock worth $62,580,844 over the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 8.9 %

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $144.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $233.16 billion, a PE ratio of 212.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.51. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.02 and a 52-week high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday. Melius Research upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.62.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

