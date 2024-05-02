Norden Group LLC Sells 990 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Norden Group LLC lessened its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,390 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on AEM. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.63.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $64.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $43.22 and a twelve month high of $67.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.03 billion, a PE ratio of 67.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.90.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The mining company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.16. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 168.42%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Featured Articles

