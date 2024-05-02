Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 4,509 Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,509 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTDR. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Matador Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,720,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 4,501.7% in the third quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 387,003 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,019,000 after acquiring an additional 378,593 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,228,290 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $192,019,000 after purchasing an additional 372,528 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Matador Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $19,471,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 735,769 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,764,000 after acquiring an additional 299,708 shares in the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MTDR opened at $61.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 3.32. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $42.04 and a 1-year high of $71.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The energy company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $787.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.99 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.96%.

MTDR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on Matador Resources from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.30.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

