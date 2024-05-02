Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 3,630 Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VWOB. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 33.3% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 141.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC now owns 11,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 96,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,141,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Performance

VWOB opened at $62.09 on Thursday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $57.18 and a 12 month high of $64.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.04.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.3068 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

