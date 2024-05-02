Savant Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC owned 0.77% of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $3,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MNA. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 27,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Acas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acas LLC now owns 50,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 439,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,942,000 after acquiring an additional 5,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 34.5% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 1,385,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,768,000 after acquiring an additional 355,490 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MNA opened at $30.93 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.31. The stock has a market cap of $281.46 million, a P/E ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.14. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 12-month low of $30.69 and a 12-month high of $32.02.

The IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (MNA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Merger Arbitrage index. The fund tracks an index that uses a merger arbitrage strategy with long exposure to takeover targets and short exposure to broad global equity indexes. MNA was launched on Nov 17, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

