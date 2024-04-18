Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Bought by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC now owns 8,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. LifePlan Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $455,000. Finally, Private Client Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $614,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $56.25 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.06. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $49.47 and a 12-month high of $59.00. The stock has a market cap of $37.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

