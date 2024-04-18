Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 48.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 853 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 804 shares during the period. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC IL lifted its holdings in Boeing by 21.1% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 75,101 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $14,395,000 after acquiring an additional 13,079 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,776 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,749,000 after acquiring an additional 11,510 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Boeing by 65.0% in the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 7,999 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 1,335.3% in the third quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 36,443 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,985,000 after acquiring an additional 33,904 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BA opened at $170.19 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $191.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.54. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $167.53 and a 52-week high of $267.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.75) earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BA. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.35.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Boeing

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.