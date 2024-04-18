Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Reduces Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lowered its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,132 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,016 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Intel were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. New Millennium Group LLC boosted its position in Intel by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 62.8% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,676. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of INTC opened at $35.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.54. Intel Co. has a one year low of $26.85 and a one year high of $51.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.49, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 128.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Intel from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America decreased their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.62.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

