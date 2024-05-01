Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Receives $13.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Reduce” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.67.
GFI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Gold Fields from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group cut shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com raised Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Gold Fields from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Gold Fields Trading Down 9.6 %
Shares of NYSE GFI opened at $16.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.25. Gold Fields has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $18.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.56.
Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gold Fields will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.
Gold Fields Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1717 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is an increase from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Gold Fields’s dividend payout ratio is 21.21%.
Gold Fields Company Profile
Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.
