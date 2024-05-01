Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Receives $13.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Reduce” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.67.

GFI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Gold Fields from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group cut shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com raised Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Gold Fields from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gold Fields

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Gold Fields Trading Down 9.6 %

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Gold Fields by 136.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 221,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after buying an additional 128,262 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Gold Fields in the third quarter valued at $2,046,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in Gold Fields during the 4th quarter valued at $3,897,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Gold Fields in the 3rd quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Gold Fields by 572.1% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 62,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 52,829 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GFI opened at $16.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.25. Gold Fields has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $18.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.56.

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gold Fields will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Gold Fields Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1717 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is an increase from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Gold Fields’s dividend payout ratio is 21.21%.

Gold Fields Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.