Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) Short Interest Update

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the March 31st total of 1,900,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NMR opened at $5.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.07. Nomura has a twelve month low of $3.38 and a twelve month high of $6.62.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter. Nomura had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 5.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS.

Separately, Bank of America raised Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Nomura during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Nomura in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nomura by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nomura in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Nomura during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. 15.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.

