Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Liberty Energy Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:LBRT)

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Liberty Energy in a research report issued on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.76. The consensus estimate for Liberty Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.52 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Liberty Energy’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 26.46% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

LBRT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Liberty Energy in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.30.

Liberty Energy Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of Liberty Energy stock opened at $22.01 on Wednesday. Liberty Energy has a 1 year low of $11.62 and a 1 year high of $23.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Energy

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRT. CWM LLC increased its stake in Liberty Energy by 59.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Liberty Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,058,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 3.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 53.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,244,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,568,000 after acquiring an additional 778,111 shares during the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Energy

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $405,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,830,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,372,248.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $405,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,830,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,372,248.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Ron Gusek sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total transaction of $1,149,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,213,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,892,824.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 142,459 shares of company stock valued at $3,155,991. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.22%.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

