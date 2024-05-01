Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Shares Down 0%

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0% on Monday . The company traded as low as $52.50 and last traded at $52.69. Approximately 1,063,863 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 7,771,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DVN shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.33.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $32.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.22.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 675 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 1,365.3% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 718 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. 69.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Devon Energy

(Get Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

