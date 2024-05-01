Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 931,600 shares, a growth of 15.3% from the March 31st total of 807,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 235,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BYRN has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of Byrna Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on Byrna Technologies from $12.75 to $16.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Byrna Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Get Byrna Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on BYRN

Byrna Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ BYRN opened at $12.44 on Wednesday. Byrna Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $15.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.52.

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.12. Byrna Technologies had a negative return on equity of 13.16% and a negative net margin of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $16.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Byrna Technologies will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Byrna Technologies

In other news, insider Herbert Hughes sold 5,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $62,904.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,114.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BYRN. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Byrna Technologies by 286.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 127,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 94,575 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Byrna Technologies by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 166,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 54,028 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Byrna Technologies by 33.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Byrna Technologies by 55.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 20,138 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Byrna Technologies by 3.7% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 563,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 25.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Byrna Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Byrna Technologies Inc, a non-lethal defense technology company, provides non-lethal alternative solutions for law enforcement and private security. The company offers handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers without the need for background check or firearm license; and projectiles including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Byrna Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byrna Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.