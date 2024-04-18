Flputnam Investment Management Co. Acquires 533 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 37.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,970 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TopBuild in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TopBuild by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in TopBuild in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BLD opened at $388.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. TopBuild Corp. has a 1 year low of $199.31 and a 1 year high of $452.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $412.87 and its 200-day moving average is $347.26.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 27.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.40 EPS. Equities analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $419.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of TopBuild from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $320.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.40.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

