Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Trading Down 18.2%

Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 18.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$15.63 and last traded at C$16.73. Approximately 2,499,465 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 2,725,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$20.45.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WEED shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$7.28 to C$4.90 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$7.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$1.49 to C$6.70 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$8.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.21. The company has a market cap of C$1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -0.81, a PEG ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.63.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

