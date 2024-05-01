Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.08.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Ball from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Ball in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Ball from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ball in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Ball from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Ball Price Performance

Shares of Ball stock opened at $69.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Ball has a 12 month low of $42.81 and a 12 month high of $71.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.89.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. Ball had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 31.42%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ball will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Ball’s payout ratio is presently 6.02%.

Ball declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 24th that permits the company to repurchase 40,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Daniel William Fisher bought 3,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.56 per share, for a total transaction of $249,782.64. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 111,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,222,068.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Ball by 10.6% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 42,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 4,066 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Ball during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Ball during the third quarter valued at $444,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its stake in Ball by 0.8% during the third quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 431,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,495,000 after buying an additional 3,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its stake in Ball by 47.9% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 55,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after buying an additional 17,829 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

About Ball

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

See Also

