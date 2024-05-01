Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Trading Down 5.7%

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $36.22 and last traded at $36.41. 1,538,862 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 7,948,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.57.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.71. The company has a market cap of $43.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.67.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 69.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the third quarter worth about $38,000. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

See Also

