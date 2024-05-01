Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Free Report) was down 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.98 and last traded at $8.05. Approximately 196,053 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 953,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Berry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th.

Berry Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.88 and a 200-day moving average of $7.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $616.29 million, a P/E ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The energy company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $216.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.28 million. Berry had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Berry Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Berry Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Berry’s previous None dividend of $0.21. This represents a yield of 6.7%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.35%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRY. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Berry by 211.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry in the first quarter worth about $40,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Berry during the third quarter worth about $56,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Berry during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Berry Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

