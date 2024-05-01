Brokerages Set QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Target Price at $158.86

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $160.68.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $55,586.93. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,232.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $55,586.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,232.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total value of $520,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,030,317.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,260 shares of company stock worth $5,973,728. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,507,978,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 12,998.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,006,156 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $434,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983,206 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 1,543.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,831,577 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $409,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659,323 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,336,496 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,664,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 53.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,283,274 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $586,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,868 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $165.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $166.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.75. QUALCOMM has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $177.59. The firm has a market cap of $185.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.43. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 billion. On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.38%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

