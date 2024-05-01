Tilray Brands (TSE:TLRY) Shares Down 14.3%

Tilray Brands, Inc. (TSE:TLRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 14.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$2.86 and last traded at C$2.93. Approximately 2,641,434 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 1,970,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Tilray Brands from C$3.92 to C$2.95 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

Tilray Brands Stock Performance

About Tilray Brands

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.67 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.60, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.35.

Tilray Brands, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis products in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Cannabis Business, Distribution Business, Beverage Alcohol Business, and Wellness Business.

Featured Stories

