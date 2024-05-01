Tilray Brands (TSE:TLRY) Shares Down 14.3%

Tilray Brands, Inc. (TSE:TLRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 14.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$2.86 and last traded at C$2.93. Approximately 2,641,434 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 1,970,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.42.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Tilray Brands from C$3.92 to C$2.95 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.
Tilray Brands Stock Performance
About Tilray Brands
Tilray Brands, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis products in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Cannabis Business, Distribution Business, Beverage Alcohol Business, and Wellness Business.
