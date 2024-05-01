CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO) Announces Earnings Results

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11, Briefing.com reports. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $126.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. CECO Environmental updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
CECO Environmental Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ CECO traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,087. The stock has a market cap of $755.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.22. CECO Environmental has a one year low of $10.68 and a one year high of $25.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.33.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of CECO Environmental from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of CECO Environmental from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of CECO Environmental from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of CECO Environmental from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.40.
Insider Activity
In other CECO Environmental news, Director Laurie Siegel bought 2,500 shares of CECO Environmental stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.87 per share, with a total value of $49,675.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,092.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.
About CECO Environmental
CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions.
