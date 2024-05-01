CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO) Announces Earnings Results

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11, Briefing.com reports. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $126.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. CECO Environmental updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

CECO Environmental Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CECO traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,087. The stock has a market cap of $755.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.22. CECO Environmental has a one year low of $10.68 and a one year high of $25.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.33.

Get CECO Environmental alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of CECO Environmental from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of CECO Environmental from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of CECO Environmental from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of CECO Environmental from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

Insider Activity

In other CECO Environmental news, Director Laurie Siegel bought 2,500 shares of CECO Environmental stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.87 per share, with a total value of $49,675.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,092.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

About CECO Environmental

(Get Free Report)

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CECO Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CECO Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.