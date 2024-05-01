Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.91

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.91 and last traded at $5.92, with a volume of 450963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.13.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SVC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Service Properties Trust from $7.50 to $5.75 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. B. Riley decreased their target price on Service Properties Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

The firm has a market cap of $983.02 million, a P/E ratio of -29.75 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.61 and a 200-day moving average of $7.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.49%. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently -400.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SVC. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Service Properties Trust by 75.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 77,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 33,272 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 55.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 6,198 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Service Properties Trust by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 309,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 27,860 shares during the period. Finally, Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Service Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of December 31, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.

