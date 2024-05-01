UBS Group Increases Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Price Target to $122.00

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at UBS Group from $121.00 to $122.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.65% from the company’s previous close.

AWI has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.17.

Shares of AWI stock traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $114.39. 85,023 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,991. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.60. Armstrong World Industries has a 52 week low of $62.03 and a 52 week high of $125.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $326.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.44 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 41.56%. Armstrong World Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AWI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 67.3% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Armstrong World Industries by 182.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

