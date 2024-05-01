TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Receives Buy Rating from BWS Financial

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at BWS Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. BWS Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 54.92% from the stock’s previous close.

TriMas Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TRS traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.82. The stock had a trading volume of 124,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,594. TriMas has a 52 week low of $22.59 and a 52 week high of $29.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.08.

Get TriMas alerts:

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $227.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.60 million. TriMas had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that TriMas will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at TriMas

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Amato acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.62 per share, with a total value of $236,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 286,168 shares in the company, valued at $6,759,288.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRS. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in TriMas by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 10,098 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in TriMas by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 517,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,802,000 after purchasing an additional 21,767 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TriMas by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,215,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,364,000 after buying an additional 34,517 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of TriMas by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,069,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,757,000 after buying an additional 422,717 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of TriMas by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 102,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after buying an additional 7,903 shares during the period. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TriMas

(Get Free Report)

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products segments. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.