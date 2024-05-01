Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Price Target Raised to $72.00

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at UBS Group from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.18.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.83. 4,514,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,934,497. The firm has a market cap of $266.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Coca-Cola has a 52-week low of $51.55 and a 52-week high of $64.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.02.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Coca-Cola will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $3,491,990.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,594,097.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $3,491,990.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $13,594,097.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $1,102,114.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 323,107 shares of company stock valued at $19,657,742 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coca-Cola

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 213.3% during the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

