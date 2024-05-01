Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Posts Earnings Results

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 32.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE:QSR opened at $75.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.52. Restaurant Brands International has a 52 week low of $61.77 and a 52 week high of $83.29. The company has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider David Chan Shear sold 17,556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $1,338,820.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 210,535 shares in the company, valued at $16,055,399.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Restaurant Brands International news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 14,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $1,110,726.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,863 shares in the company, valued at $4,260,112.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider David Chan Shear sold 17,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $1,338,820.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 210,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,055,399.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 380,200 shares of company stock worth $28,828,182. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on QSR shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.25.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

