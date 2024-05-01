RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Price Target Increased to $218.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $216.00 to $218.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RNR. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $216.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $204.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RenaissanceRe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.00.

RenaissanceRe Stock Performance

Shares of RNR stock traded down $5.03 on Wednesday, hitting $214.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $226.74 and its 200-day moving average is $216.34. RenaissanceRe has a fifty-two week low of $174.22 and a fifty-two week high of $239.42. The company has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 4.18, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.30.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $12.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.86 by $2.32. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 28.04% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that RenaissanceRe will post 34.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other RenaissanceRe news, CFO Robert Qutub sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.56, for a total value of $586,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,518,653.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other RenaissanceRe news, Director Carol P. Sanders sold 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.59, for a total value of $200,279.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,565.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Qutub sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.56, for a total value of $586,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,518,653.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RenaissanceRe

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the first quarter valued at about $373,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in RenaissanceRe by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 126,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,677,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the first quarter valued at about $1,328,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in RenaissanceRe by 2.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 198,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,677,000 after buying an additional 5,454 shares during the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

Featured Articles

