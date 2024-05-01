Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Lowered to $92.00 at Evercore ISI

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $120.00 to $92.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.20% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SBUX. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.48.

Starbucks Trading Down 17.0 %

Starbucks stock traded down $15.01 on Wednesday, reaching $73.48. 31,017,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,687,718. The stock has a market cap of $83.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $73.44 and a twelve month high of $114.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.25.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at $6,933,582.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 7,250 shares of company stock worth $651,738 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Starbucks

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 1,578.9% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

