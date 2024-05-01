PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Given New $84.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PYPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Susquehanna raised their target price on PayPal from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on PayPal from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (down from $118.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $2.21 on Wednesday, reaching $65.71. 10,223,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,508,219. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PayPal has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $76.54.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc lifted its holdings in PayPal by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 4,705 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 14,391 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,619 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 1,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

