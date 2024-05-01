Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Price Target Increased to $368.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at UBS Group from $340.00 to $368.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ZBRA. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $320.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $315.00 target price (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $312.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $310.64.

NASDAQ ZBRA traded down $9.38 on Wednesday, reaching $305.18. 217,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,266. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $287.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.44 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Zebra Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $194.59 and a fifty-two week high of $322.95.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.59 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Zebra Technologies

In related news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.36, for a total value of $37,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,548,492.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zebra Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 20.0% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 218.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,965,000 after buying an additional 86,888 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 487.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 64,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,548,000 after buying an additional 53,265 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 20.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 789,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,648,000 after buying an additional 131,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 255.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 4,383 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

