First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) vs. Lifezone Metals (NYSE:LZM) Head-To-Head Survey

First Quantum Minerals and Lifezone Metals are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Quantum Minerals and Lifezone Metals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Quantum Minerals $6.46 billion 1.68 -$954.00 million ($1.70) -7.64 Lifezone Metals $1.48 million N/A -$363.88 million N/A N/A

Lifezone Metals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than First Quantum Minerals.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Quantum Minerals 0 4 3 0 2.43 Lifezone Metals 0 0 4 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for First Quantum Minerals and Lifezone Metals, as provided by MarketBeat.

First Quantum Minerals presently has a consensus target price of $27.61, suggesting a potential upside of 112.72%. Lifezone Metals has a consensus target price of $14.17, suggesting a potential upside of 92.48%. Given First Quantum Minerals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Quantum Minerals is more favorable than Lifezone Metals.

Profitability

This table compares First Quantum Minerals and Lifezone Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Quantum Minerals -20.02% 0.26% 0.13% Lifezone Metals N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

First Quantum Minerals has a beta of 1.82, meaning that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lifezone Metals has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Quantum Minerals beats Lifezone Metals on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia. It is exploring the Taca Taca copper-gold-molybdenum project in Argentina, as well as the Haquira copper deposit in Peru. The company was formerly known as First Quantum Ventures Ltd. and changed its name to First Quantum Minerals Ltd. in July 1996. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Lifezone Metals

Lifezone Metals Limited engages in the extraction and refining of metals. It supplies lower-carbon and sulfur dioxide emission metals to the battery storage, EV, and hydrogen markets. The company's products include nickel, copper, and cobalt. Its flagship project is the Kabanga nickel project in North-West Tanzania. The company is based in Ramsey, Isle of Man.

