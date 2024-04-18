Slow Capital Inc. Sells 598 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Slow Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth about $5,410,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 347.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 111,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after acquiring an additional 86,914 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,324,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 13.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 4,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,578,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

The Carlyle Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of CG stock opened at $44.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.88. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $48.52.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $896.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.68 million. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 20.53% and a positive return on equity of 19.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently -82.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. acquired 190,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,460,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,066,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,807,147.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CG. Citigroup raised their price target on The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. TheStreet lowered The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.07.

View Our Latest Research Report on The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.