Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.33-$1.39 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.34 billion. Axalta Coating Systems also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.90-$2.00 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.70.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AXTA opened at $33.57 on Wednesday. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1-year low of $25.03 and a 1-year high of $34.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.51.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.