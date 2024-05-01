Viridian Therapeutics (VRDN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.07) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75,711.48% and a negative return on equity of 121.80%. Viridian Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.13) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Viridian Therapeutics to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Viridian Therapeutics Price Performance
Viridian Therapeutics stock opened at $13.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 18.26, a quick ratio of 18.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $846.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.07. Viridian Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.93 and a 12 month high of $28.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.55.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Report on VRDN
About Viridian Therapeutics
Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Viridian Therapeutics
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Amazon Stands Tall: New Highs Are in Sight
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Chesapeake Energy Stock is The Energy Play, Earnings Confirm
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- 5 Aerospace & Defense Stocks Ready for Liftoff
Receive News & Ratings for Viridian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viridian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.