LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.30 EPS

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.30), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $390.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.00 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 11.28%. LGI Homes’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share.

LGI Homes Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of LGIH stock opened at $90.54 on Wednesday. LGI Homes has a 12-month low of $84.15 and a 12-month high of $141.91. The company has a current ratio of 10.66, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price (down from $88.00) on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LGI Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.50.

Insider Transactions at LGI Homes

In other LGI Homes news, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 7,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $879,709.58. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,092,900.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other LGI Homes news, CFO Charles Michael Merdian sold 6,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.95, for a total transaction of $712,113.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,823.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 7,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total value of $879,709.58. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,016 shares in the company, valued at $2,092,900.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,435 shares of company stock valued at $2,944,291. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

