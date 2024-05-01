Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.800-2.800 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion-$1.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.5 billion.
Alkermes Trading Down 3.4 %
Shares of Alkermes stock opened at $23.71 on Wednesday. Alkermes has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $33.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.55.
Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.29). Alkermes had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $377.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alkermes will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts have weighed in on ALKS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alkermes from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Alkermes from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a report on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Alkermes from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.38.
In other news, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 10,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $292,717.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,099.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.
