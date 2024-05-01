Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.800-2.800 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion-$1.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.5 billion.

Alkermes Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of Alkermes stock opened at $23.71 on Wednesday. Alkermes has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $33.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.55.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.29). Alkermes had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $377.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alkermes will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Alkermes declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ALKS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alkermes from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Alkermes from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a report on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Alkermes from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.38.

In other news, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 10,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $292,717.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,099.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

